“I could’ve done better” – Jonathan Di Bella admits he wasn’t at his best against gutsy challenger Danial Williams

Despite leaving Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a decisive win over Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15, Jonathan Di Bella was less than thrilled with his performance.

The Canadian-Italian made his second appearance for the promotion a year removed from his impressive world title-winning performance against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian. Putting his 26 pounds of gold on the line against strawweight standout Danial Williams, Di Bella delivered a solid five-round performance that saw him walk away with a dominant decision.

Speaking at the post-fight press event, Jonathan Di Bella admitted to being unhappy with his performance but ultimately sees it as an opportunity to improve. Di Bella said:

“Not the happiest, I knew I could’ve done better. I just find my timing was a bit off. But we’re always improving and I can’t wait to get back.”

While Di Bella improved to 2-0 inside the Circle and 12-0 overall, his opponent, Danial Williams, fell to 0-2 in the world of kickboxing. Though his losses have come against two of the best strikers in the world, Jonathan Di Bella and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

What comes next for ‘Mini T’ remains to be seen, but after amassing a solid 3-1 record in mixed martial arts, we could see Williams return to the four-ounce gloves and resume his hunt for his elusive first ONE world championship.

