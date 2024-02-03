“I’d always take the fight if it’s offered to me” – Jonathan Haggerty won’t turn down trilogy against Rodtang

Jonathan Haggerty would happily accept a trilogy fight with Rodtang, should ONE Championship make the offer.

‘The General’ is currently sitting on top of the combat sports world, capturing both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in back-to-back bouts last year.

He kickstarted his 2023 with a brutal first-round KO of Nong-O Hama to claim the Muay Thai title before finishing Fabricio Andrade in the second to take home the vacant kickboxing crown.

With a load of potential title challengers beginning to line up, there’s one fight in particular that fight fans have been clamoring for — a third meeting with Rodtang.

“You know, there's always talked even though it's like four three years down the line, there's always other people asking me when are you gonna fight Rodtang, when are you gonna fight Rodtang? It will happen, you know,” Haggerty told the South China Morning Post. “I'd always take the fight if it's offered to me.”

Jonathan Haggerty is currently scheduled to put his bantamweight Muay Thai strap on the line at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video against Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo.

The bout will go down on Friday, February 16, inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Jonathan Haggerty still looking for that elusive victory over Rodtang

Jonathan Haggerty and ‘The Iron Man’ had two straight meetings on the global stage of ONE between 2019 and 2020.

Their first clash came at ONE: Dawn of Heroes when Haggerty was the reigning flyweight Muay Thai champ. Rodtang earned a unanimous decision victory to take the title, but many fight fans believed that ‘The General’ was the rightful winner.

That sparked an immediate rematch five months later at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020.

This time, ‘The Iron Man’ left no questions unanswered as he put Haggerty away in the third round via knockout.

Are you interested in seeing Haggerty and Rodtang complete their trilogy in a champion vs. champion showdown?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.