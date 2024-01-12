"I’d be crying like a 3-year-old girl" - Fans react as Miesha Tate undergoes special "depths of hell" therapy

Fans have reacted to Miesha Tate undergoing a form of therapy that she described as the "depths of hell."

Tate recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself undergoing shockwave therapy on her ribs. The therapy is a non-invasive procedure that sends acoustic shockwaves into bone or soft tissue and helps in relieving pain and healing injured soft tissues.

However, the therapy might be painful at times, and it looks like that was the case with the former UFC women's bantamweight champion. Speaking about how small joints hurt the most while getting the shockwave therapy, Tate said:

"This little tool is straight from the depths of Hell. But it works. I’ve seen grown men cry, and I myself may have jumped of a therapy table or two. The small joints hurt the worst for the record, ribs… not that bad"

Tate's post on Instagram was quick to draw a lot of attention. Fans filled the comment section of the post, reacting to how painful the therapy appears to be. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I did that on my knee after my ACL and it hurt so much"

"I'd be crying like a 3 year old girl"

"Oh my gosh I've done this on the top of my foot and my neck before. It is not for the weak"

Miesha Tate believes she is moving closer to retirement

Miesha Tate was last seen in action in December last year against Julia Avila, a bout she won via submission in the third round to take her professional record to 20-9.

Ahead of her fight against Avila, Tate spoke about her career and suggested that she is moving closer to retirement. Speaking about how wins or losses do not define her anymore, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion had this to say during media day:

"At some point, this chapter is going to close, and I certainly think that I’m much closer to the end of it than I ever have been before. It didn’t stop with my last fight. I don’t know if it’ll stop after this fight. I really feel like any fight at any point could be my final fight, and I’m okay with that because I built an emperor-worthy life. These wins and losses don’t define me anymore."

