“I'd be very dangerous for him” – Jonathan Haggerty on why Fabricio Andrade should be worried of his potential move to MMA

On February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty will attempt to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Brazilian top contender Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo.

Haggerty, who stands atop the ONE bantamweight kickboxing division as well, aims to surpass his shocking knockout of the legendary Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne last year.

Even with a talented Muay Thai fighter put in front of him, Haggerty has his sights set on things beyond the striking realm. In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty's words were directed at the man whom he defeated for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne, divisional MMA world champ Fabricio Andrade.

He said:

“I feel like I'd be very dangerous for him. I'd probably be the most dangerous in the division for him if I was to face him. I also said give me the contract and give me 12 weeks and I'm ready to go.”

If those words don't exude absolute confidence, we don't know what would. 'The General' might as well call himself 'The King if and when he defends his belt at ONE Fight Night 19. If that happens, perhaps he'll start his campaign in becoming a three-sport king. Only time will tell.

Jonathan Haggerty sends a warning to Felipe Lobo ahead of ONE Fight Night 19

As if he doesn't exude the confidence of a hundred kings already, Jonathan Haggerty sends a warning to his upcoming challenger, Felipe Lobo. While 'The General' praises Lobo for surviving a knockdown from Saemapetch and coming back to win a KO, he warns him that he'll be dealing with a different monster come fight night.

Jonathan Haggerty told ONE:

"He [Lobo] did great against Saemapetch. He came back from a knockdown and showed great heart and great determination, so this will be a great fight. But he won’t be getting back up after I hit him. That’s the difference."

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.