"I'd be dead after one kick" - Fans equally mesmerized and terrified of Liam Harrison and Rodlek's brutal Muay Thai matchup

Fans praised Liam Harrison and Rodlek PK Saenchai for their Muay Thai war in 2019.

In December 2018, Harrison made his ONE Championship debut at featherweight, suffering a second-round knockout loss against former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. Six months later, 'Hitman' returned for his second bout, which will go down in promotional history.

Harrison was matched up against Rodlek at ONE: Legendary Quest. Although the Leeds native lost by unanimous decision, he and the Thai star showcased a warrior spirit as they went toe-to-toe for three action-packed rounds.

ONE recently paid tribute to Harrison vs. Rodlek by sharing highlights on Instagram of their battle with the following caption:

"Liam Harrison and Rodlek LIT UP the canvas @liambadco @rodlek_pk"

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for Harrison and Rodlek:

"I'd be dead after 1 kick"

"Rodlek is a beast I love how he enjoys pain"

"Brilliant fight. Rodlek kept saying bring it. @liambadco happy to oblige his request"

"crazy but proper entertaining to watch"

What's next for Liam Harrison under the ONE Championship banner?

Following his war against Rodlek, Liam Harrison moved down to bantamweight and secured back-to-back first-round knockout wins. As a result, he earned a world title shot against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O in August 2022.

At the time, Nong-O was on a tear and denied Harrison of ONE gold with a first-round TKO. 'Hitman' suffered severe damage to his leg during their fight, leading to surgery and an ongoing layoff.

Harrison attempted to return earlier this year in a Muay Thai fight against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker. Unfortunately, the 38-year-old experienced another injury setback and pulled out.

The Leeds native is expected to return later this year. Harrison has called for a legends matchup against Seksan, who holds an 8-0 promotional record. It's unclear if the promotion is interested in making the must-see fight.