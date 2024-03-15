"I'd love to do it" - Tai Tuivasa desires to join WWE and aims to become a member of the Samoan Bloodline pack

Tai Tuivasa is scheduled to take on Marcin Tybura this Saturday at UFC Vegas 88. Ahead of his fight, he was interviewed on the MMA Hour, where he expressed a desire to appear on WWE television in a more official capacity than his previous appearance at this year's Elimination Chamber, which was held in Perth, Australia.

As an Australian, Tuivasa couldn't pass up the opportunity to attend a WWE pay-per-view in person. It marked an unforgettable experience for him, and he now hopes to dive deeper into the pro wrestling world.

"That was really cool. I've watched wrestling since I was a little kid. Obviously, not as much anymore, but to go and see the whole production of it, it's f***ing sick, man. Sick how they put it all together and they're crazy athletes, man. They're out there jumping off sh*t, f***ing running into stuff. It's full on. It's cool. I'd love to do it. I could be on that mic, you know me."

It was then suggested by interviewer Ariel Helwani that 'Bam Bam,' on account of his Samoan heritage, could become a storyline member of the all-Samoan on-screen faction, The Bloodline, which has dominated WWE television for years now. Naturally, Tuivasa was on board, referencing the Usos.

"The Usos. I talk to the Usos. They're really cool, really cool."

Check out Tai Tuivasa's comments about his WWE aspirations (2:16:09):

Tuivasa's appearance at the Elimination Chamber in Perth wasn't the typical fan experience at ringside. He performed a joint shoey, his signature post-fight celebration, with WWE star and fellow Australian Grayson Waller in a highlight of the evening.

Tai Tuivasa could become one of several UFC heavyweights to work with WWE

The recent corporate umbrella of TKO Group Holdings has caused the UFC and WWE to join forces in a manner previously thought unthinkable. Now, there is more room for UFC stars to turn up at WWE events in official capacities, like Michael Chandler's recent promo on 'Monday Night RAW.'

Tai Tuivasa's recent appearance at the Elimination Chamber may very well open doors for him in the pro-wrestling industry, at least in relation to WWE.

Check out Tai Tuivasa performing a shoey with Grayson Waller:

However, no class of UFC fighters have appeared more on WWE television than the heavyweights. 'Bam Bam' would be joining the likes of ex-UFC heavyweights Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, Ken Shamrock, and Dan Severn, all of whom worked with WWE to different degrees of commitment.