“I’d love to stop that” – Danial Williams wants to bring an end to Lito Adiwang’s win streak at ONE Fight Night 19

Competing across three different disciplines gives Danial Williams the option to always compete in big fights whether he’s stepping into MMA, kickboxing or Muay Thai.

When he isn’t facing off with some of the best strikers in the world, ‘Mini T’ can be found mixing it up in the strawweight MMA division in hopes of becoming a world champion one day.

His next fight at ONE Fight Night 19 sees him back in another barnburner as he takes on surging Filipino firecracker Lito Adiwang on February 16.

‘Thunder Kid’ has put together two impressive wins since returning from his long lay-off but Williams hopes to use his opponent’s momentum to launch himself right back up the strawweight ladder.

In a recent interview with Cageside Press, Danial Williams said that he intends to match his opponent on fight night, secure the win and continue fighting the best in the world:

“Like you said earlier, he's on a streak right now, so I'd love to stop that and yeah it would just be a good fight to have, having that layoff, and then like just fighting another demon, you know, and rising to that occasion and just can't wait.”

Watch the full interview below:

Danial Williams is no stranger to having the odds stacked against him

Danial Williams has earned the respect of the ONE Championship fans by never backing down from a challenge and always giving it his all when he steps on the global stage of the organization.

Returning to the all-encompassing discipline to take on a rejuvenated Adiwang is a tough test, but that’s exactly the kind of task that motivates Williams to be at his best.

With his wealth of experience competing against world champions in kickboxing and Muay Thai, he isn’t unfamiliar with things not necessarily going his way, but that’s only made him stronger over time.

The odds will be stacked against him once again in his return to this division, but Danial Williams often feels at home when his back is up against the wall.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.