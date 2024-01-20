“I’d probably respect him for doing it” - Sean Strickland wouldn’t be “mad” if Ian Garry shot him in the head over comments about his wife

Sean Strickland has recently been involved in several sagas revolving around family-themed trash-talk.

Strickland's brash personality has allowed him to produce several viral moments, and his recent back-and-forth with Ian Garry about the Irishman's marriage took the MMA world by storm.

Their beef is yet to subside, with Garry expressing his desire to face 'Tarzan' at middleweight at some point in the future to make him pay for his words.

Strickland has recently been accused of being able to dish out abuse without being able to take it, after the middleweight champion's emotional response to Dricus du Plessis' trash-talk aimed at the American's childhood abuse.

But during a recent interview with TMZ, 'Tarzan' admitted that if Ian Garry took action against him for his words, he would not have a problem with it. He said this:

"If Ian Garry were to walk in this f***ing building right now and put a bullet in my head, I'm not mad at him. I'd probably respect him for doing it. So you try not to cross lines, you try not to talk about someone's wife and kids, but it gets f***ing blurred."

Sean Strickland continued by discussing du Plessis' comments about his childhood trauma and said this:

"I started it, I was calling him a f***ing f****t, calling his coaches f**s, I started it. I'm fully aware. It's his life."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (2:04):

Sean Strickland previews his title clash with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297

Sean Strickland is preparing for his first middleweight title defense and will face off against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 this weekend. 'Tarzan' won the belt in stunning fashion after dominating Israel Adesanya for five rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory at UFC 293.

Strickland's victory over Adesanya is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in title fight history, as he entered the octagon as a +450 underdog. Despite entering his fight with du Plessis as a slight favorite, he believes his clash with 'Stillknocks' will be a tougher fight than at UFC 293.

During his pre-fight media appearance, the middleweight champion previewed this weekend's clash, saying this:

"I think it's gonna be a harder fight that against [Israel Adesanya]. The thing about Dricus is he likes to fight. Is he the best? Probably not, but he goes in there and fights to win... I'm better than him. I'm a better grappler, I'm better at jiu-jitsu... What are his accolades?"

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (3:20):