“I’d venture into boxing” - Anatoly Malykhin wants super fights against Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is one of the heaviest-hitting heavyweights in MMA, but he wants to test himself against the true rulers of boxing.

Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion, has always relied on his firsts to finish his opponents. Nevertheless, he’s keen on bringing that destructive power to the boxing ring.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Malykhin said he’d gladly represent ONE Championship in potential crossover fights against unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and former champs Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

“If I can be an official representative of ONE Championship, and if Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] allows me to, I’d venture into boxing. Two boxers I’d like to face are Anthony Joshua, a good fight, and Oleksandr Usyk, another good fight. Deontay Wilder will be another good fight for me. His one-punch KO power, and my one-punch KO power, will be nice.”

A boxing fight under the ONE Championship banner could become a reality for Malykhin since the promotion already had a card that featured the sport as its headliner.

ONE: Kingdom of Heroes was a stacked card that featured Stamp Fairtex, Nong-O Hama, and Shinya Aoki. The main event saw Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai retaining the WBC super flyweight world title against Mexico’s Iran Diaz.

Watch Malykhin's entire interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin already envisions third belt at ONE 166

Before Anatoly Malykhin studies the 'Sweet Science', he must first take care of business in MMA.

‘Sladkiy’ attempts to make history as a three-division world champion when he challenges Reinier de Ridder for the ONE middleweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 19, Malykhin said he already feels the victory is coming in Qatar and that a third belt is practically inevitable:

“I already feel like the three-division world champion. I am very happy, I am very motivated. I am super ready for this fight, and I’m going to knock him out in the first round.”

ONE 166 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.