"I didn’t like you until now" - UFC champ Sean O'Malley spends dance night with people with disabilities, wins over MMA fans

Sean O'Malley has gained some new fans this week after footage of him dancing with people with disabilities has gone viral.

O'Malley is one of the most popular fighters on the roster and etched his name into the history books when he won the bantamweight title. 'Sugar' knocked out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to achieve that feat, earning himself UFC gold at his first time of trying.

Despite O'Malley's success inside and outside the octagon, it hasn't come without its critics. 'Sugar' is often considered a polarizing figure for his outlandish looks and bold confidence, which appears to either endear fans or have them wishing for his downfall.

In the video of Sean O'Malley, who was joined by his coach Tim Welch, the pair visited a group of people living with disabilities. The wholesome moment came when the music starts and the room burst into dance, including O'Malley and Welch.

Fans have been reacting to the clip, which many believe shows a side to O'Malley they haven't seen. Some fans have even noted that the video has changed their entire perception of the 135lb champ. One fan wrote:

"Well I didn't like you...until now. Not that you care lol..."

Another fan shared the same sentiment, stating they were proud to have O'Malley has their champ:

"This one video change my entire view on Sean O'Malley, the dude is a stud."

Marlon Vera weighs in on potential title bout against Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley appears to have already decided the opponent for his first title defence. 'Sugar' wants to face long-standing rival Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

Vera holds the only victory over O'Malley in MMA, having defeated 'Sugar' via TKO at UFC 252 back in 2020. 'Chito' landed a leg kick that compromised the nerves in O'Malley's leg, leading him to collapse to the floor and succumb to Vera's follow-up ground and pound.

Whilst no bout has been officially confirmed between the two, both Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera have expressed their interest in running it back. Recently, Vera took part in a Q&A with fans ahead of Noche UFC, where he discussed the potential of facing O'Malley. He said:

"As of now [the UFC] haven't said anything yet, I'm preparing as if I'm fighting in December. Why not? The guy was talking about fighting and stuff like that, but now he's backing out. I guess when you're the champion you can call the shots so let's see what that b***h wanna do."

