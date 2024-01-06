"I didn’t realize taking steroids also kills brain cells” - Gordon Ryan’s controversial Jeffrey Epstein opinion leaves fans stunned 

Gordon Ryan's recent statement regarding the current Jeffrey Epstein case has left fans scratching their heads.

Ryan, who has never been shy of posting his opinions about current affairs online, recently took to Instagram to share an alternative opinion on the people connected to Epstein or his island.

The multiple time ADCC champion posted this on his story:

"Has no one said this yet? Just because you fly to an extravagant island owned by a billionaire who used [it] to traffic kids doesn't automatically make you a pedophile or know about his operations.

"Were some/many of those people in on it? Maybe. But you can't assume every single person who was friends with him trafficked kids. Maybe they were just his friend and wanted a nice getaway spot. I haven't seen anyone mention this."

One fan pointed for Gordon Ryan's alleged steroid usage as a reason for his statement, as @cmander0811 wrote:

"I didn't realize taking steroids also killed brain cells."

Many other fans shared their stunned reactions online:

"Been done with him and Meragali edgelording."

"He's the worst"

"I was fully out on him after he used Leandro’s murder to talk shit. It’s not an act, he’s dog sh*t"

"Where do they think the victims were? It’s been a dirty secret in Hollywood for f***ing decades this, they alllll knew about it but weee either in on it or terrified to talk about it"

screenshots of fan reactions to Ryan's tweet about Jeffrey Epstein

Gordon Ryan believes Leon Edwards showed "weakness" by allowing Colby Covington to upset him

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington headlined UFC 296 on Dec. 17, the promotion's final card of the year.

Several days before the event, it became one of the most anticipated cards of the year due to Covington's comments about Edwards' late father at the pre-fight press conference.

He said:

"I'm bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We'll say what's up to your dad while we're there."

Watch the video below from 1:00:

'Chaos' almost incited a brawl on-stage with his controversial words, but Gordon Ryan believes that the welterweight champion's emotional response was a sign of weakness.

He took to Instagram following the media event and shared his thoughts:

"Coming from someone who has people talk about his dead dad all the time, who gives a F? You're about to fight each other lmao. Never let words get to you when you're in a professional context. All it does is show weakness."

See Gordon Ryan's story below:

Screenshot of Ryan's story