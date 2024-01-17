“I was doing different things” – Shamil Gasanov says his all-around skill set was key in Oh Ho Taek victory

Russian martial artist and fourth-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov showed off his well-rounded skill set en route to another impressive win under the ONE Championship banner.

Stepping back into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Gasanov delivered a dominant performance against South Korean standout Oh Ho Taek in the ONE Fight Night 18 headliner.

As expected, Gasanov put his wrestling skills on display throughout the 15-minute affair, but the Dagestani-based athlete did a great job of mixing up his attacks to stay one step ahead in every round:

“I didn't just rely on wrestling or specific techniques,” Gasanov said at the post-fight press conference. “I was doing striking, I was standing with him, I took him down multiple times and I was doing different things.”

Shamil Gasanov earned his 14th career victory with the win and has now defeated not one, but two of the division’s most formidable foes.

Could that put him in line for a shot at the winner of Thanh Le and reigning titleholder Tang Kai at ONE 166: Qatar?

See the full presser below:

Shamil Gasanov looks to stay busy in loaded featherweight division

With another big win under his belt, Shamil Gasanov hopes to stay busy, even if it means fighting outside of the featherweight rankings:

“I can take up the fight with all the guys,” Gasanov added. “At the same time, I know the guys at the top like to take a long rest after their fights. If there are other people not in the top five too, I'm looking forward to them too.”

Who would you like to see ‘The Cobra’ throw hands with when he makes his return to the circle later this year?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.