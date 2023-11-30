“I don’t care about anything else” – Superbon says he "hardly pays attention" to outside noise during fights

Superbon Singha Mawynn refuses to let outside noise and chatter affect him whilst preparing for a fight.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has established himself as one of the pound-for-pound best kickboxers in the world, but on December 22, he will look to make his mark in the art of eight limbs.

That night, Superbon will step under the spotlight inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

Speaking of their impending clash during an appearance on Nickynachat, Superbon made it clear that when he is training for a fight, particularly one as big as his superfight with Tawanchai, the only thing he is focused on is training and being prepared for fight night.

“In fights, I’m only focused on my opponent,” he said. “I don’t care about anything else. I only listen to my trainer and I hardly pay attention to anything else. During fights, I’m always more stressed and serious.”

Superbon says his title fight with Tawanchai couldn’t have come at a better time

At 33 years old, Superbon is far from being considered old, but the Thai superstar knows that father time catches up quickly, especially in the world of combat sports when you put your body on the line for a living.

Going into the back end of his career, he knows there is only so much time left to compete with the next generation of superstars. With that, he is thankful his opportunity against Tawanchai came when it did.

“It’s a suitable time,” he added. “If it takes any longer than this, I will get too old for it.”

Will Superbon take advantage of the opportunity and claim his second ONE world title in as many sports, or will Tawanchai’s hot streak continue at the expense of the kickboxing icon?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.