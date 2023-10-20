"I don’t care what Steve from Stevenage says about me" - Tyson Fury lambasts 'cowardly' online boxing fans who criticised him

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is all set to return to action in just over a week.

‘The Gypsy King’ is set to face off with former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in a ten-round bout labeled ‘the Battle of the Baddest.’

The fight will be an official bout, although Tyson Fury’s title will not be on the line. It will also act as Ngannou’s debut in the boxing ring, which has led to plenty of criticism from retired super-middleweight legend Carl Froch.

Fury’s controversial nature inside and outside the ring has always made him a target for criticism, whether that criticism has come from fellow fighters, rival promoters, or the fans.

In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, though, ‘The Gypsy King’ hit out at his critics, labeling his online haters “cowards.” Fury had the following to say:

“The opinions of the mere mortal man to an absolute eternal king means nothing to me. I don’t care what Steve from Stevenage says about me at all. I don’t. Someone, Bill from Bulby, six followers on Instagram, “Tyson Fury’s a sh*t boxer”...why does that mean anything to me, you know what I mean? Like, if I had to listen to all the naysayers all those years, I wouldn’t have even turned pro and that’s a lesson to everybody out there...People online are cowards! If you can’t go up to a man and say it to his face it means you’re a little p*ssy a** coward, and that’s all online is, cowardly little b*stards.”

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – does ‘The Gypsy King’ consider ‘The Predator’ dangerous?

Some critics have written off the chances of Francis Ngannou defeating Tyson Fury when the two men go head-to-head in Riyadh on October 28th. This is mainly because Ngannou has never fought a professional boxing match before, despite his reputation as a significant knockout artist in MMA.

Surprisingly enough, though, ‘The Gypsy King’ has claimed that Ngannou could be a more dangerous foe for him than Oleksandr Usyk, primarily due to his powerful punching ability.

WBC champ Fury has long been linked to a unification bout with Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles.

Recent reports suggest that the two men will do battle in Saudi Arabia in either December or January. Fury hit Instagram last month to claim the bout had been officially signed. As of the time of writing, though, no date has been given for the clash.

