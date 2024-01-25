“I don’t care about his weaknesses” – Superlek chooses to focus on Takeru’s strengths over his flaws

The elite level of combat sports can often come down to a game of inches, and that’s something that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is well prepared for in his next outing on the global stage of ONE Championship.

As the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is one of the very best in the world right now. With that kind of pedestal comes knowing that every single opponent he comes up against will be a highly credentialed competitor with the hunger to knock their opponent off of that top spot.

This will be no different at ONE 165 this weekend in Tokyo, Japan, when the Thai striker puts his belt on the line in the main event against the debuting Takeru Segawa.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, the defending kingpin peeled back the curtain to reveal his mindset concerning preparations for this fight.

He is well aware of the danger that is in front of him and therefore plans to be the best he can be to capitalize on any opportunity and get his hand raised on fight night:

“I don't care about his weaknesses. Because I believe that all my opponents are good. It depends on who will make the mistake first.”

Superlek will undoubtedly put on a show for the Japanese fans at ONE 165

There’s no denying that Superlek will walk into ONE 165 at the Ariake Arena as the away fighter on the night.

Takeru returning to Japan with a ONE Championship debut is sure to be a huge night for striking fans all around the world, especially in the former K-1 star’s backyard.

Whilst he may not have the highlight reel of Rodtang, who was previously scheduled to be fighting in this slot, Superlek does not back down from a challenge.

The Japanese fans are sure to get an incredible fight and they might just leave the arena on January 28 with a newfound love and admiration for the flyweight world champion.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.