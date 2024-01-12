“I don’t feel like I’ve made it” – Liam Nolan aims to accomplish ‘a lot more goals’ in his career before he’s fully satisfied 

Despite what he has already accomplished in his career, Liam Nolan believes that in some ways, he is just getting started.

‘Lethal’ has already secured some big accolades in the past like becoming a WBC world champion, but that hasn’t been enough to satisfy the ambition that he has for his own career.

The Brit is set to return at ONE Fight Night 18 where he will look to kick off his 2024 campaign with a win in order to chase down bigger accomplishments throughout the year.

Defeating Ali Aliev is the first box to check off but you can be sure that Nolan will have lots more goals in mind that he hopes to accomplish over the next 12 months.

He told the South China Morning Post that he still feels like he is just scratching the surface of what he is really capable of at the highest level:

“I don't feel like I've made it. But I have to look back and say some of my achievements have been really good, you know. I’ve fought some of the best guys in the world and yeah. Still, there's a lot more to do, you know? I’m still very hungry and there's a lot more goals for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Defeating Ali Aliev could be the big start Liam Nolan needs

Though Liam Nolan is excited to get back out there at the earliest date possible in 2024, it can’t be forgotten that his last scheduled match-up had huge stakes behind it.

The Brit was originally set to face Sinsamut Klinmee in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 16 in November where getting his revenge could have put him into the title picture.

Illness prevented that fight from happening but Nolan will be out to put it in the rear view mirror by securing another win on January 12 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription. Check your local listings for more details.