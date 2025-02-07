“I don’t listen to them anymore” - Ellis Badr Barboza on critics claiming he’s still unripe to face two-sport king Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza is treating criticism as white noise ahead of the biggest fight of his young career.

'El Jefe' will challenge hometown hero Prajanchai PK Saenchai for his strawweight Muay Thai crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28, happening in less than 24 hours inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On paper, Prajanchai's Hall of Fame-worthy resume is far more superior to his up-and-coming challenger.

The two-sport world champion, after all, has over 300 career victories to his name compared to Barboza's modest 17 victories.

Given the disparity in experience between these two, some pundits questioned if Barboza was even worthy to share the ring with Prajanchai.

The British underdog, however, has opted to ignore his naysayers. After all, the 24-year-old will have the last laugh if he manages to do the unthinkable and dethrone the 125-pound striking king.

Barboza told Nick Atkin in his pre-event interview with The Bangkok Post:

"I don’t listen to any doubters. They don’t know what it takes to be in this position. They will never be in this position, fighting at this level. You’ve never seen a hater that’s doing better than you, so I don’t listen to them anymore."

Watch the full interview:

Ellis Badr Barboza will gladly trade elbows with Prajanchai

One of the most lethal weapons in Prajanchai's arsenal is those deadly elbows, which he used to win the strawweight Muay Thai crown against Joseph Lasiri.

The 30-year-old Thai even warned Barboza not to get too close or be on the receiving end of his piercing kill shot.

'El Jefe', however, remains unfazed and made it clear that his elbows are also a big part of his striking repertoire. The English challenger said in the same interview:

"He has to watch out for mine. It’s fair game. It’s one-on-one, so it’s a fight at the end of the day. We both have the same weapon, so let’s see who wins."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime on Feb. 7, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

