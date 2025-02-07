  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I don’t listen to them anymore” - Ellis Badr Barboza on critics claiming he’s still unripe to face two-sport king Prajanchai

“I don’t listen to them anymore” - Ellis Badr Barboza on critics claiming he’s still unripe to face two-sport king Prajanchai

By Ted Razon
Modified Feb 07, 2025 08:35 GMT
Ellis Badr Barboza (L) and Prajanchai (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Ellis Badr Barboza (L) and Prajanchai (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Ellis Badr Barboza is treating criticism as white noise ahead of the biggest fight of his young career.

'El Jefe' will challenge hometown hero Prajanchai PK Saenchai for his strawweight Muay Thai crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28, happening in less than 24 hours inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On paper, Prajanchai's Hall of Fame-worthy resume is far more superior to his up-and-coming challenger.

The two-sport world champion, after all, has over 300 career victories to his name compared to Barboza's modest 17 victories.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Given the disparity in experience between these two, some pundits questioned if Barboza was even worthy to share the ring with Prajanchai.

also-read-trending Trending

The British underdog, however, has opted to ignore his naysayers. After all, the 24-year-old will have the last laugh if he manages to do the unthinkable and dethrone the 125-pound striking king.

Barboza told Nick Atkin in his pre-event interview with The Bangkok Post:

"I don’t listen to any doubters. They don’t know what it takes to be in this position. They will never be in this position, fighting at this level. You’ve never seen a hater that’s doing better than you, so I don’t listen to them anymore."

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover

Ellis Badr Barboza will gladly trade elbows with Prajanchai

One of the most lethal weapons in Prajanchai's arsenal is those deadly elbows, which he used to win the strawweight Muay Thai crown against Joseph Lasiri.

The 30-year-old Thai even warned Barboza not to get too close or be on the receiving end of his piercing kill shot.

'El Jefe', however, remains unfazed and made it clear that his elbows are also a big part of his striking repertoire. The English challenger said in the same interview:

"He has to watch out for mine. It’s fair game. It’s one-on-one, so it’s a fight at the end of the day. We both have the same weapon, so let’s see who wins."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime on Feb. 7, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी