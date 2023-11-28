“I don’t think anybody can doubt him” – A Nico Carrillo win over Nong-O should erase any doubts over his reputation says coach

Nico Carrillo has had a rapid rise to the top in ONE Championship throughout 2023 and he now finds himself preparing for the biggest fight of his career.

The Scottish striker has been one of the stand out competitors on the promotion’s Friday Fights series that has injected plenty of lifeblood into the promotion’s striking divisions.

Carrillo’s coach believes that his fighter’s rise to the top throughout the year still has some fans doubting him because he has announced himself in this year.

Fortunately for the 25-year-old, the biggest fight of his career comes with the opportunity to leave no doubts in anyone’s minds if he is able to take out one of the best in the world.

Nico Carrillo’s coach JP Gallacher told the South China Morning Post that beating Nong-O Hama will silence any critics once and for all:

“So I feel like a lot of people still doubt him but I feel after the Nong-O fight once he goes and gets the result in the way he's going to do it, I don't think anybody can doubt him.”

Watch the full interview below:

Nico Carrillo has never faced a challenge like his opponent at ONE Friday Fights 46

Whilst some fans may still have their doubts over Nico Carrillo, there’s no denying that the ‘King of the North’ has been impressive throughout the year.

With wins over Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai on the Friday Fights series, he has proven his value as a member of the ONE Championship roster.

Nong-O Hama is a whole other level of competitor though.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion produced one of the most destructive title runs the promotion has ever seen.

Having lost his title earlier this year at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty, the former king is back and ready to prove a point that he isn’t going anywhere.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.