"I would do everything differently" - Francis Ngannou discusses potential changes to his gameplan for a rematch with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou was handed a razor-thin split decision the last time he faced Tyson Fury, who he even knocked down. Thus, it is understandable that 'The Predator' feels hard done by. In a recent interview, Ngannou touched on what he would change in the event of a rematch with 'The Gypsy King'.

Speaking to Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions on YouTube, the former UFC heavyweight champion spoke about tweaking every aspect of his approach when asked what he would do to change the outcome of the bout in a hypothetical rematch.

"I would do everything differently, you know? Like, there's always a room of improvement and because he came out the way that he came, that mean he was perfect. I mean, he was good, it was okay, and then there's everything to do differently. In fact, that's why I'm training. Remember, that was my first boxing match."

The prospect of Ngannou getting even better as a boxer may very well be a frightening prospect for heavyweight boxers everywhere. In his first professional fight, he pushed Fury to the absolute limit, knocking him down and matching him skill for skill en route to an extremely competitive split decision.

In the eyes of many, Ngannou had done enough to leave Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a win. Instead, Fury was handed the split decision, and the result was labeled a robbery on social media. Now, 'The Predator' hopes to redeem himself against another English heavyweight sensation in Anthony Joshua.

The two men will lock horns next Friday, March 8, in Riyadh, with the attention of the fight world squarely on them.

Francis Ngannou's legendary UFC heavyweight run

While Francis Ngannou is no longer a UFC fighter, his time as a heavyweight in the promotion was memorable. His first six fights there were all finishes, be they submissions or knockouts, earning him a crack at Stipe Miocic's title. Unfortunately, 'The Predator' lost, but the rematch would end very differently.

Humbled, even broken, in defeat, Ngannou took on another terrifying power-puncher in Derrick Lewis. Alas, their bout was a flop, and 'The Predator' lost simply because he had done less than Lewis. However, he rebounded with a four-fight knockout streak before knocking out Miocic to claim heavyweight gold.

Thereafter, he faced former teammate Ciryl Gane, stunning everyone by implementing a wrestling-heavy gameplan halfway through the fight to claim a unanimous decision win.