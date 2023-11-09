“I do not expect the belt right now” - Thai legend Seksan says ONE world title still out of reach

Seksan Or Kwanmuang is arguably one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time. It’s only natural that fans expect him to challenge for a world title in the ONE Championship.

The Thai legend, however, has other ideas.

Seksan recently captured his 200th career win and is now a perfect 7-0 in ONE Championship. following his unanimous decision win over Karim Bennoui at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Seksan admitted that he’s not too keen on chasing world title just yet.

The multiple-time Muay Thai world champion said he’s comfortable fighting at 140 pounds, and isn't thinking much about the future.

He said:

“I do not expect the belt right now. Right now, I am comfortable at 140 pounds. Going down is a bit difficult for me, and going up is tough, too. So right now, I’m gonna stay here and see what happens.”

Seksan fought at 140 or 142 lbs, several pounds heavier than the flyweight limit of 135 lbs and a few below bantamweight’s limit of 145 lbs.

Nevertheless, the former Rajadamnern Stadium and WBC Muay Thai world champion seems content with how his career has panned out at ONE Championship.

Seksan is now under the global spotlight, and his fight against Bennoui was his US primetime debut. If he does decide to challenge for a world title, a trio of dream matches already await him.

He could face Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship or Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Seksan can also jump in wait for a pair of super fights against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Watch Seksan's entire interview below: