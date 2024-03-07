“I expect her to be at her best” – Phetjeeja wants to face "the best version" of Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom loves to get herself entangled in an epic fight. Because of that, she hopes to face the best version of Janet Todd in their headliner meeting at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8.

The Team Mehdi Zatout star attempts to unify her belt alongside the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion on a card celebrating the best female talents in ONE Championship inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having taken out a legend of the sport and multi-time world champion, Anissa Meksen, in her last outing at ONE Friday Fights 46, the 22-year-old is armed with confidence heading into another litmus test on the global stage.

Phetjeeja weighed in on her hotly anticipated showdown with the Boxing Works athlete in an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post.

‘The Queen’ shared:

“First of all, I'm really happy to face her. She's really good. She's a champ. And I expect her to be at her best because this is her last fight, as she said. I’m ready to face the best version.”

Watch the full interview here:

Phetjeeja looks to spoil Todd’s retirement party at ONE Fight Night 20

After expressing disappointment in her past two outings in ONE, Phetjeeja is keen to make a statement when she steps inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' at ONE Fight Night 20.

Although ‘The Queen’ owns a 5-0 resume under the promotional banner, the striking specialist admitted she wasn’t too pleased with her displays against Meksen and Celest Hansen, who she knocked out in the third round.

The Thai returns with renewed vigor in her unification contest with Todd, one that the champ has confirmed will be her retirement fight as she plans to move on to the next chapter of life.

‘JT’ envisions herself leaving the female-only event with her hand raised, but Phetjeeja is fired up to make it a forgettable night for the longtime divisional queen.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.