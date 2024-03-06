“I expect a high-level fight” – Jonathan Di Bella preparing for the best Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58

Jonathan Di Bella is excited to return for what he sees as his biggest test to date under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion will put his belt on the line for a second time.

Standing across from him inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be strawweight Muay Thai champ, Prajanchai, who is out to secure two-sport world champion status.

While he may not have the same kind of experience in kickboxing as Jonathan Di Bella, the defending champion still knows to expect a tough night against his fellow titleholder.

He previewed the fight in a recent interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA where he referenced Prajanchai’s last win over a kickboxing specialist:

“He's one of the best professionals in the world, Muay Thai, boxing, or kickboxing. The last time he fought, he beat a kickboxing world champion, Hamidi.”

He added:

“That wasn't an easy fight but he dropped him, he adapted well in that fight. So I think he's going to do the same thing. I expect a high-level fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella will need to use all of that experience to his advantage

This contest provides a unique challenge for Jonathan Di Bella in the sense that he is welcoming a Muay Thai world champion into his preferred ruleset.

While he refuses to underestimate just how well Prajanchai will be able to adapt his skillset on April 5, exploiting this difference in experience will be crucial to him defending his title.

Di Bella is always after the biggest challenges that are available to him and this will be just that. Now, it’s time for the kickboxing champion to prove his dominance at the very top.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asian primetime on April 5, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.