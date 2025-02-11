"I was expecting him to shoot" - Carlo Bumina-ang says crushing knee KO of Song Min Jong was borne out of defensive instinct

Filipino firecracker Carlo Bumina-ang made quick work of South Korean contender Song Min Jong in their bantamweight MMA fight with a first-round TKO finish last Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bumina-ang's vicious knee strike proved to be the difference-maker during the bout, as he caught Song with it after he attempted a takedown in the match's opening stages.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin during his post-fight interview, the Team Lakay representative claimed that it was his defensive instincts that kicked in when he fired that knee, as he explained:

"I was expecting him to put the game on the ground so I was expecting him to shoot. I saw him coming, so I dropped that knee."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview with Carlo Bumina-ang below:

After perfectly landing that knee strike and acknowledging that 'Double Hearts' was hurt, Bumina-ang went crazy and went on to overwhelm Song with combinations until the referee stepped in and called the stoppage.

Carlo Bumina-ang picks up his sixth ONE Championship win at ONE Fight Night 28

'The Bull' successfully bounced back from his previous setback at the hands of Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu with this latest triumph over the Monster House representative.

Bumina-ang's other wins under the world's largest martial arts organization were against Reza Saedi, Denis Andreev, Ilyas Dursun, Xie Zhipeng, and Chayan Oorzhak.

The 30-year-old was not only the Filipino who was victorious during the thrilling event, as his fellow compatriots Jeremy Miado and Sean Climaco also picked up wins in their respective fights.

Miado outpointed Gilbert Nakatani with a unanimous decision nod from the judges in their bantamweight MMA battle, while Climaco closed out his trilogy with rival Diego Paez with a close split decision win.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.