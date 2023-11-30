“I don't have fear” – Tawanchai’s confidence at an all-time high ahead of megafight with Superbon

Undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has boldly welcomed all challenges under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

After seven victories under ONE’s murderer’s row of talent in Muay Thai and kickboxing, the Thai prodigy will now face the stiffest test of his career to date.

Two of the most prolific kickers in “The Art of Eight Limbs” will lock horns in the curtain closer of ONE Friday Fights 46, as Tawanchai will defend his 26 pounds of gold against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

It’s only fitting for a fight of this magnitude to aptly take place in “The Mecca of Muay Thai”, Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on December 22. Ahead of this epic firefight, Tawanchai spoke with Antoine Pinto on his YouTube channel about finally fighting his compatriot on the global stage.

While the 24-year-old superstar admits Superbon’s skills are world-class, he’ll enter this fight like he always does – with unwavering confidence and fearless ferocity.

“I think it would be fun. I certainly think so. I don't have fear, I'm only afraid of not training hard enough and being disappointed if I lose,” Tawanchai said.

Watch the full interview:

Who’s the better kicker between Tawanchai and Superbon?

ONE Championship is home to some of the nastiest knockouts in combat sports, and both Tawanchai and Superbon have had their fair share of those.

The PK Saenchai Gym standout, for starters, has ended fights by way of bone-crushing kicks. Even tough fighters like Jamal Yusupov and Davit Kiria suffered injuries after receiving those wicked body blows from Tawanchai.

On the other hand, Superbon has been taking away his foes’ consciousness with precise head kicks that they never see coming.

Both Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan stared at the arena lights after receiving the 33-year-old’s ballistic strikes.

We’ll soon see whose style prevails at ONE Friday Fights 46. The full event will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.