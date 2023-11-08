“I feel bad for the pads” - Liam Harrison looking powerful heading into inevitable return to the Circle

Fans praised Liam Harrison for his latest training footage ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Harrison started his ONE tenure with back-to-back losses at featherweight before moving down to bantamweight. The decision turned his career around, as he secured two first-round knockouts to earn a world title shot against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O in November 2022.

Things didn’t go as planned for Harrison’s world title shot. The Leeds native suffered a first-round TKO loss due to leg kicks, leading to knee surgery and an extended layoff.

A year later, Liam Harrison is nearing his return to the Circle. He recently shared a video on Instagram of him hitting pads with the caption:

“Day 1 fight camp ✅ Been waiting a long time for this moment to come back around. Cant wait to watch my sharpness power and strength improve over the next 10 weeks. Shout out to all my sponsors who stood by me whilst I was injured.”

The comment section was filled with fans impressed by Liam Harrison’s power while hitting pads, including the following people:

“Man, if you asked me to hold the pads, I’d just walk out 😂”

“I always feel bad for the pads when I watch Liam go off 😅”

“I hope you get matched up with that Russian 🤡 who called you out so I can watch him get absolutely obliterated 😂👊”

“Praying that whoever signs that contract brings a gun cause he’s dead 😂”

“That’s day 1 😂I don’t want to see your last day in camp gonna be breaking forearms thru the Thai pads”

“Those pads were worth EVERY PENNY to that Brave Soul catching mitts for you buddy 😂🔥🔥🔥”

“Mean…. My man is a professor in the pain game…. At The highest degree.”

Instagram comments

Once Liam Harrison returns, he’s expected to be thrown back into the mix of top-tier bantamweight Muay Thai fighters. Although the odds are stacked against him, the 38-year-old maintains hope that he can extend his legacy by earning a world title under the ONE Championship banner.