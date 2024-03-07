“I feel like I’m fighting at home” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues honored to defend her belt in the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’ 

At ONE Fight Night 20 this weekend, ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to defend her throne against former ISKA K-1 kickboxing world champion Cristina Morales.

It will be the second time the tough Brazilian striker will defend her belt under the ONE Championship banner.

The bout, which will be the co-main event of a historic all-women fight card, will transpire in the long-standing Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has produced some of the greatest fights in Muay Thai history and has been home to many if not all great world champions ever.

It's common knowledge for any Muay Thai fighter around the world that it's one of their proudest achievements to be able to fight under the bright lights of Lumpinee - hence giving the stadium the name, 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Speaking to Sportkeeda MMA, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who fights and trains mostly in Thailand, explained what fighting in Lumpinee means to her:

“I’m so happy because I feel like I’m fighting at home [here in Thailand]. So I’m happy because I got my belt here and now I can defend it here. I’m really excited to fight in Lumpinee now too.”

Watch the full interview here:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues co-headlines historic fight card at ONE Fight Night 20

On March 9, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will co-headline ONE's second all-female fight card at ONE Fight Night 20.

The first one was ONE: Empower in 2021. This historic event is one of only a few major MMA fight cards of its kind in history and the Brazilian world champion is proudly part of it.

The main event of the night will be Rodrigues' former foe, ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, defending her throne against the surging Thai phenom Phetjeeja.

Other notable names on the card are former world title contenders Jackie Buntan and Lara Fernandez facing Martine Machieletto and Yu Yao Pui, respectively.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in US primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.