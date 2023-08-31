"I do feel sorry for him" - Ebanie Bridges empathizes with Conor McGregor amid ever-increasing list of public controversies

UFC star Conor McGregor occasionally finds himself ensnared in a web of relentless public scrutiny, a heavy toll extracted by his own fame.

Accusations of infidelity against his partner Dee Devlin and disturbing allegations of sexual assault have led to a tarnished public perception of the Irishman. To some extent, fans are influenced by the distorting media spin and have swallowed the sensational headlines whole.

The most recent controversy centers around Conor McGregor's alleged closeness to IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges. The pair's high-profile appearance together at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight has only added fuel to the notion. It is worth noting that their collaboration was part of the promotion of McGregor's product, the Forged Irish Stout.

Conor McGregor's team had approached Bridges, seeking her presence at the Joshua fight, proposing a collaborative effort. Bridges, reflecting on her interaction with McGregor, offered insights into his character that often escapes public attention. She shared her perspective on McGregor as someone who extends genuine care towards those around him.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LuckyBlock.com, Bridges empathetically admitted to feeling sorry for McGregor considering the immense pressure he feels in the public eye. She stated:

"He is so caring and he just wants everyone to be okay. He’s really caring and obviously he’s the life of the party, isn’t he? But while he’s doing all that, he’s definitely thinking of others around him and just making sure everyone’s okay, so that was probably something people don’t see."

Bridges added:

"He’s nice, fun, supportive, and really, really positive. But I do feel sorry for him in a sense, especially in public. There’s so much pressure and he could probably never just be Conor Mcgregor, like properly. Do you know what I mean? Especially in public – I get that a little bit but not to his scale – all the security around him and always having to be careful what you say, it’s very extreme."

Ebanie Bridges finds empowerment in Conor McGregor's support

Ebanie Bridges shared the spotlight with UFC star Conor McGregor at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight. However, their close interaction ringside generated mixed reactions.

Expand Tweet

In an exclusive interview with LuckyBlock.com, Ebanie Bridges spoke about McGregor's impact on her journey. She highlighted that McGregor's support and encouragement have been invaluable. While McGregor hasn't provided specific business advice, he consistently pushes her to continue her path and has expressed admiration for her achievements. Bridges stated:

“Conor has not given me any specific business advice, but he just supports me. He always encourages me to keep doing what I’m doing. He says things like ‘you’re taking over’ and has said that kind of stuff to me for over a year. He always supports whatever I’m doing. So f**k the haters."