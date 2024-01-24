"I have a feeling t*ts played a role LOL" - Nina-Marie Daniele thanks Andrew Tate for sharing list of 20 most influential X accounts in January 2024

Nina-Marie Daniele recently took to X to thank Andrew Tate for sharing a list, made by Grok, of the 20 most influential accounts on the platform as of this month. The reason for Daniele's gratitude is that she was listed as the No.19 most influential X account for her UFC content creation.

Along with her expressed gratitude, Daniele was also stumped as to how she qualified for the list and even joked that her femininity may have played a vital role. Regardless, she tagged and thanked Tate on a tweet of her own for sharing the list.

"I don’t even know how I made the list… but I have a feeling the t*ts played a role LOL. Thank you for sharing Andrew Tate this is freaking cool @Cobratate"

The interaction between the pair, which is the first of its kind, is interesting given her friendship with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who is an outspoken critic of the Tate brothers. It is of 'Tarzan's' opinion that Andrew Tate is a weak man's misinterpretation of a strong man.

Daniele has been praised for her efforts as a UFC content creator, even being lauded by the promotion's CEO, Dana White. She frequently attends UFC events and interviews fighters for her YouTube channel.

Nina-Marie Daniele's past issues with Helen Yee

Despite having a rapport with many in the MMA scene, Nina-Marie Daniele was briefly engaged in a tense situation with Helen Yee, another one of the sport's renowned interviewers. Their feud was due to an initial spat regarding a comparison over who received more social media engagement.

Yee took issue with the comparison, claiming to have no interest in social media engagement and asserting that she was focused on her training. This drew a supportive response from Daniele, who hoped to chat and connect with Yee. However, things took a sour turn when Daniele reached out to her.

She supposedly received no response on social media and was allegedly ignored when she approached Yee in real life, as the latter was focused on work. This led to a misunderstanding between the pair, but it was soon resolved, and both women are now on good terms.