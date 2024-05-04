"I felt that something was up" - Devin Haney discusses losing to Ryan Garcia in light of 'KingRy's' failed drug test

Devin Haney's loss to Ryan Garcia was considered the biggest boxing upset of the year. So, naturally, after Garcia's failed drug test came to light, Haney had much to say about his feelings regarding his rival's transgressions in a recent interview. It marks the second controversy related to the fight that Garcia found himself in.

He first became the recipient of criticism for failing to make weight, which rendered him ineligible to capture Haney's WBC super lightweight title. Now, however, that and his win have been massively overshadowed by Garcia's positive drug test for ostarine, a performance-enhancing substance.

According to Haney, who is widely regarded as a pound-for-pound elite, he has never felt as outgunned as he was when he faced Garcia.

"I've never... I'm a special kind of fighter, so I've never fought and a guy's been that much better than me. I've never been overmatched like that, and I've been in there with the best fighters in the world. So, I felt like something was up, you know, but I didn't want to make any excuses and be that guy at the end of the day."

Check out Devin Haney talk about his boxing match with Ryan Garcia:

Garcia's positive ostarine test has drawn tremendous criticism from the combat sports world, including former supporter Conor McGregor, who disparaged him, and reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, given that the latter previously tested positive for ostarine in 2018 and 2019.

However, in classic McGregor fashion, he deleted the tweet he had aimed at both men, but it lives on in internet infamy.

Ryan Garcia denies taking performance-enhancing drugs for the Devin Haney fight

While Devin Haney is currently incensed by the turn of events following his loss to Ryan Garcia, 'KingRy' himself has denied taking any performance-enhancing drugs. He even went so far as to claim that he is the victim of a conspiracy. Moreover, he isn't the only boxer espousing such claims.

"First of all, these motherf***ers set it up. How'd they have this excuse already built in? His f***ing brother was like 'He's gonna test positive for PEDs.' How the f*** would you know that?"

Check out Ryan Garcia accusing Devin Haney's camp of a conspiracy (0:10):

Gervonta Davis, a past opponent of his, also chimed in, opining that the powers that be are doing everything they can to discredit Garcia. It is worth noting that Davis has a well-known rivalry with Haney, having been critical of him in the past.