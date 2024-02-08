"I fight the best against guys like that" – Danial Williams believes Lito Adiwang’s "pure fire" style will make for a proper MMA scrap

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has another marquee matchup on his hands when he makes his return to the strawweight MMA division at ONE Fight Night 19.

‘Mini T’ has built a reputation for himself as an athlete who guarantees firefights when matched with the right opponents. It appears that the criteria has been checked off for February 16 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lito Adiwang is another member of the ONE Championship roster who forces fans to pay attention when he steps back inside the ring or circle. With an all-out attacking style, it’s easy to understand just why.

As a result, Danial Williams is confident that not only will the fight be a great watch for the fans, but he believes that his style matches up perfectly with his opponent’s.

He told Southern Cross Combat that this contest suits him perfectly and he intends to put on a show for the fans at the same time:

“He's pure fire and I believe I fight the best against guys like that. They bring the fire, and I’m going to meet fire with fire. It’s going to give for an entertaining fight. And, of course, hopefully I get a better result this time.”

Watch the full interview below:

Danial Williams is no stranger to opponents bringing the fire

Given his experience competing against some of the best strikers in the world, it’s no surprise that Danial Williams brings a dangerous stand-up game to MMA.

‘Mini T’ has proven in the past that he has the skills to fight technically against opponents who want to put the pressure on him but he also won’t back down from a brawl if that’s what they want.

Fans are sure to see both sides of the Australian-Thai representative on February 16 when he competes in a match-up that has show-stealer written all over it.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.