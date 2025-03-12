"I do genuinely like Dagi people", "Wow he deserves it" - Fans erupt as Magomed Ankalaev receives hero’s welcome in Dagestan after UFC title win

Magomed Ankalaev received a hero's reception back in his native Dagestan after defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313 and becoming the new UFC light heavyweight champion. The Russian handed Pereira his first loss at light heavyweight and increased his unbeaten streak to 14. Only Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev are ahead of Ankalaev in the longest active unbeaten streak.

However, Ankalaev had to wait for his chance for a long time. He received his first crack at the title against former champion Jan Blachowicz, but the fight ended in a draw. Anklaev then defeated Johnny Walker and Aleksander Rakic before getting a shot at Pereira.

Championship Rounds posted a video on X, showing Ankalaev's reception in Dagestan after his win over Pereira.

While many fans reacted to the video, one of them wrote:

"I despise Ank and his fighting style but I do genuinely like Dagi people. They seem very cool and I'm happy for Ank's family."

Others wrote:

"Wow he deserves it"

"Sorry but I think Khamzat steamrolls him."

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Jiri Prochazka responds to Magomed Ankalaev's "fraud" comment

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka shared his reaction to new champion Magomed Ankalaev calling him a fraud. The 32-year-old got back on the win column with a knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. Prochazka congratulated Ankalaev on his win against Alex Pereira at UFC 313, but Ankalaev responded by calling Prochazka a fraud and a terrible fighter.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Prochazka said:

"He don't know me. He don't know me. I don't know him personally. One thing what I can say to Ankalaev, he can think whatever he wants, but I know the only person who is a fraud is him because when I met him in the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, he was there, he was very nice, he was friendly, 'hello, nice to meet you, all good' and right now, he's a superstar and a big gangster and right now he's playing this game and he's hyped."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

