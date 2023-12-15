“I get the coverage in New York” – Jonathan Di Bella talks fighting in The Big Apple

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is well known in The Big Apple.

Hailing from Montreal, Canada, Di Bella is a proud Canadian-Italian fighter, but when it comes to coverage, New York City is like a home away from home.

A mere six hours away from the towering skyscrapers and the sights at Times Square, Di Bella has spent a large chunk of his career competing in the Empire State. As a result, he tends to find himself the subject of much coverage every time he strolls into town.

Recently, Jonathan Di Bella joined Ariel Helwani in the studio during an episode of The MMA Hour to discuss his history with the state of New York.

“A lot of people know me in Montreal but more I get the coverage in New York,” Di Bella said.

“Really, more in New York than Montreal I guess because that’s where I had all my pro fights, all of it was here. So I guess I have so much media coverage every time I'm here I get like a bunch of media stuff to do too.”

Jonathan Di Bella is destined for global superstardom

Jonathan Di Bella may have gotten his start in New York, but he is now a global superstar following two incredibly impressive appearances under the ONE Championship banner.

Scoring an impressive win over Zhang Peimian at ONE 162 last year, Di Bella captured his first ONE world championship.

Since then, he has defended the title successfully, scoring another show-stealing victory against versatile fan favorite Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

With a couple of big wins over some very notable talents, there appears to be no limit to how far Di Bella can go on martial arts’ biggest stage.

