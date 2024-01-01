"I could give a s*** what everybody else thinks"- When Dana White disclosed the sole concern when he slapped his wife on New Year's Eve

UFC president Dana White was involved in a physical altercation with his wife Anne White at a New Year's Eve party in 2022.

The incident happened at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and the couple were filmed arguing before Anne slapped Dana White and he retaliated by slapping her back. The two later admitted to being extremely drunk due to the ongoing celebrations and blamed their actions on their intoxication.

Dana White apologized publicly in a press appearance but also clarified later to Piers Morgan in an interview that the apology was not directed to the world but rather to his own family members.

"I mean everybody was acting like there needs to be some big apology to the world. No, the apology was to my kids, for me and my wife. Nobody wants to see their dumb drunk parents slapping each other on TMZ, do you know what I mean? Our oldest son didn't talk to us for like four days, and the other kids had to deal with some stuff too. It's embarrassing. The only apology that needed to be made was to our children, and the only relationships that needed to be handled immediately, was between us and our kids... and we got through it as a family."

The UFC president continued:

"It's definitely not fun, but it's something that, you know, as a man, you have to stand up and you have to deal with it and handle your business, take your lumps and deal with whatever comes with it. But like I said, the most important part of it is to handle it as a family first. As long as you get your family straight, I could give a s*** what everybody else thinks."

Conor McGregor announces his return to the octagon after Dana White promises an update

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor voiced his frustration at the UFC for not booking him a fight when he was at the Day of Reckoning boxing event in Saudi Arabia.

Dana White later stated in an Instagram live stream that he has conversed with McGregor and promised an update soon.

“I talked to Conor today... We talked tonight. He and I will get something figured out soon. We’re talking.”

Just days later, McGregor has announced his return against his expected opponent Michael Chandler at a suprising weight of 185 pounds. He said in a video uploaded to X:

"I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler – and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds."

Check out his post below:

