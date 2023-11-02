“I am going to beat him a third time” – Fabricio Andrade admits he isn’t too interested in a trilogy with John Lineker 

Fabricio Andrade has little interest in completing a trilogy with former ONE world champion John Lineker.

This Friday, November 3, Andrade will return to the Circle nine months after his fourth-round knockout of Lineker to claim the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship. This time, ‘Wonder Boy’ will look to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown as he battles fellow ONE titleholder Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty in the ONE Fight Night 16 headliner.

Win or lose, Fabricio Andrade is expected to defend his MMA title and all signs currently point toward a third meeting with Lineker who is coming off two impressive wins since suffering a fourth-round TKO against Andrade earlier this year.

However, ‘Wonder Boy’ is less than excited about the possibility of sharing the Circle with John Lineker once again.

“I would like to fight somebody else before him,” Andrade told the South China Morning Post. “I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it. He deserves it, but I already beat him two times. I think he's he's one of the toughest fights in the division, but he cannot beat me.

“I fought him two times, I beat him two times. I am going to beat him a third time. So I would be more interested in fighting somebody else and then fight him again.”

The pair first met at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year. Though Fabricio Andrade was in control of the bout and closing in on a decisive finish, before an ill-placed knee from ‘Wonder Boy’ caught Lineker below the belt. Unable to continue, the bout was called off and ruled a no-contest due to an accidental low blow.

Four months later they would run it back with Andrade forcing Lineker to throw in the towel just before the beginning of the fifth round.

With wins over Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman since, should John Lineker get another crack at Fabricio Andrade?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.