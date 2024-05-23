  • home icon
  • “I had goosebumps” – Chatri Sityodtong recalls the deafening ovation that Rodtang and Stamp received in America 

“I had goosebumps” – Chatri Sityodtong recalls the deafening ovation that Rodtang and Stamp received in America 

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 23, 2024 09:28 GMT
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong remembers getting goosebumps while watching his top stars — Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex — make their United States debuts last year.

After dominating the combat sports scene in Asia, ONE headed to the U.S. on May 10, 2023, for ONE Fight Night 10 featuring some of the biggest names in martial arts, including both Rodtang and Stamp who received an absolutely defeating ovation from the American crown in Denver, Colorado.

"I actually had goosebumps, you know? Because Rodtang and Stamp, they don’t speak English," Sityodtong said in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post. "Actually, Stamp can speak English now but she’s a little shy. Last year, by far, the loudest standing ovation was Rodtang and second was Stamp. It was deafening.
"To think that they don’t even speak English and people are just chanting [their names] purely out of who they are and their abilities as the world’s best. I had goosebumps."
Stamp Fairtex suffers an unfortunate injury, out of ONE 167

At ONE Fight Night 10, Rodtang earned a sensational second-round KO over Edgar Tabares while Stamp landed a brutal body-kick knockout against Alyse Anderson in her bout.

Stamp Fairtex was supposed to headline ONE 167 on June 7 to defend her atomweight MMA crown against Denice Zamboanga.

However, the three-sport queen was forced to undergo surgery after tearing her meniscus while training.

Meanwhile, Noelle Grandjean has agreed to replace Stamp on short notice and face Zamboanga in a non-title atomweight MMA bout.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

