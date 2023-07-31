‘I got jumped a couple of times’ - How Jarred Brooks’ diss tracks led to school fights

Jarred Brooks always knew to push his opponents’ buttons, but he always made sure that he won’t go too far with his professional smack talk. Growing up, however, was a much different scenario.

The reigning ONE strawweight world champion revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he got jumped a few times during his school days in Michigan because of how he would diss his classmates.

Although his bars got him in trouble with his peers, Brooks said that things would often blow over and their feuds would always end after physical altercations.

Brooks said:

“When I was in elementary school, we were just talking around the lunch table, and we were like, ‘Hey, tomorrow, we're going to sit here and we're going to bring a rap to each other.’ And we're going to talk crap to each other in the rap. So, it's just like a middle school-elementary school lunch thing, where we would sit around and do that about every other month.”

He added:

“Yeah, there were some fights because of it. But we enjoyed our time together. Yeah, I got jumped a couple of times. But, you know, that's, that's the rap game, baby.”

Brooks brought that same brand of volatility when he arrived at ONE Championship in 2021 when he lashed at Lito Adiwang every chance he got. His best work, however, was during his feud with Joshua Pacio for the strawweight throne in late 2022.

‘The Monkey God’ now has a chance at another belt when he challenges Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Brooks, however, hasn’t been as cutthroat with his verbal jabs recently, instead taking a more comedic approach with his trash talk against ‘Darth Rigatoni’.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.