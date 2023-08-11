"I got kicked out of school" - When Dana White got real about rumors of throwing a shoe at a nun 

Dana White once gave fans an insight into his childhood during an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2016.

The UFC president was born on July 28, 1969 in Manchester, Connecticut. He and his sister, Kelly White, were raised primarily by their mother following his parents' divorce. They later spent some time in Massachusetts before eventually moving to Las Vegas.

During the interview, Dana White was asked about his time at school, where he was kicked out on multiple occasions. There were also rumors of the UFC president having thrown a pair of shoes at a nun leading to his expulsion. White dismissed the rumors and explained what actually happened. He said:

"What happened was, this school, it was an old building. The air conditioning didn't work great so they would leave the doors open... One day, I guess I'm a punk kid and I kick the door shut and it slams. We still had nuns that were teaching back then and this nun teaching that class went crazy. She was so freaked out about the door being kicked shut she didn't teach."

He continued:

"So every day I'd go to the bathroom and then kick the door shut. One time I go and kick the door shut and my shoe flies about a hundred feet in the air. The nun sees and she comes into the classroom and says 'I got him now.' I got kicked out of school for that if you can believe that."

Catch White's comments here (3:00):

Dana White on money made by partnership with Hasbulla

Dana White has given fans some insight into the UFC's deal with internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

The UFC president appeared on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast this week and the topic of Hasbulla came up. The 21-year-old Russian signed a five-year deal with the MMA promotion last year.

According to White, Hasbulla has made himself and the organization a significant amount of money. He said:

"[Hasbulla Magomedov's] a great kid. The Nelk Boys... they took really good care of him. When he came out here, they took him on like, this tour and did a lot of really good s**t for him. But Hasbulla's done very well. I mean, we did a deal with him for the video game deal, we did a deal with him with T-shirts where he made a bunch of money. The kid's made easily, easily over a million dollars, just with us [UFC] and The Nelk Boys. So yeah, he's killing it."

Check out Dana White's comments here (45:40):