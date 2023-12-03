“I guess I wasn’t 100%” - Danielle Kelly reveals nursing an elbow injury heading into world title match against Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly revealed that she wasn’t completely healthy for her most recent submission grappling match.

On Sept 29, Kelly competed in a rematch against Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14, with Khan winning their first meeting in February 2021 under the Who’s Number One banner.

However, there were added stakes this time, as the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title was on the line.

The world-class female grapplers battled for ten minutes before Kelly emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Surprisingly, Kelly entered the inaugural world title match with an elbow injury. Two months after her special night, the 27-year-old shared a picture of her injury with on her Instagram story, writing:

“Right before my title match. So I guess I wasn’t 100% and still beat a world champion haters (I also tore my rotator cuff the first time around going against jessa 2021)”

Kelly’s Instagram story

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022, which ended with a draw against Mei Yamaguchi. Since then, the American superstar has separated herself from the rest by securing wins against Mariia Molchanova, Ayaka Miura and Jessa Khan.

What’s next for Danielle Kelly?

Danielle Kelly acquired a massive target on her back when the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title went around her waist. As a result, there are plenty of options for who could be next for the 27-year-old, but there is also a potential super-fight available.

Over the past few months, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci, has advocated for his sister, Tammi Musumeci, to be the next world title challenger for Kelly’s throne.

Tammi Musumeci has competed twice under the ONE banner, leading to back-to-back unanimous decision wins against Bianca Basilio and Amanda Alequin.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the multiple-time BJJ world champion Musumeci gets the call to challenge Kelly.