Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin loves giving back to the sport by guiding the next generation of world-class fighters.

‘Sladkiy’ has taken a liking to Rustam Yunusov, a promising 17-year-old prodigy who already possesses the skills of a hardened veteran.

While Malykhin always shows support to all his Russian comrades in ONE Championship, the triple champ sees something special with Yunusov and has taken him under his wing.

In fact, Yunusov is now part of the ONE CHANCE team, a stable run by Malykhin and his wife Anita.

The heavy-handed juggernaut was certainly a hands-on mentor to the teenage wonder when he made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 54 last week.

The heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA kingpin was the perfect cornerman, and his presence alone inspired 'Tomahawk' in-between rounds.

Anatoly Malykhin’s ward made a lasting impression and took home a dominant unanimous decision win against Ramu Araya.

In an interview with ONE, Malykhin expressed how proud he was of the 17-year-old stud.

“I am very happy to be in his corner, to be a part of our guys’ victories, to share the joy with them. Because for me, sport is life. I live it, so I always try to be in the corner of our guys and support them.”

Anatoly Malykhin sees world championship potential in Rustam Yunusov

In the same interview with ONE, Anatoly Malykhin stacked high praise for Rustam Yunusov’s prodigious talents.

As long as the 17-year-old continues to stay the course, the Russian juggernaut thinks he has a chance to join him in the ranks of ONE’s prestigious world champions.

‘Sladkiy’ shared:

“He’s a very technical guy. Even though he’s still very young, I think he’s going to get better every year. In the near future, he will be very hard to stop. I am sure that Yunusov has a very good chance to win the ONE belt, and I am sure that he will show brilliant fights and the audience will love him.”