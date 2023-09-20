“I have the version” - Logan Paul drops bombshell allegations about Dillon Danis confessing to federal crime during heated confrontation

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are embroiled in one of the most deeply personal feuds in the history of the influencer boxing scene. The pair are scheduled to lock horns in a boxing match set for October 14. Ahead of their bout, Dillon Danis has taken his trash talk a step further than Logan Paul is willing to tolerate.

He repeatedly brought up his foe's fiancé, Nina Agdal, posting countless derogatory images and videos of her on social media. This culminated in Danis being sued by Agdal, while also having a restraining order filed against him. However, Danis failed to appear at a Tuesday hearing for the restraining order.

Now, Logan Paul has taken to X/Twitter, where he has revealed that his rival may have landed himself in hotter water. According to Paul, their face-to-face sitdown does not include footage of Danis stuttering. Furthermore, he claims that it also lacks footage of the former grappling prodigy incriminating himself in a federal crime:

"He made them cut his stuttering and stumbling over sentences, looking like a f*cking idiot. He made them cut him lying about having some photo and multiple other lies. And most importantly, he made them cut him incriminating himself in a federal crime. I have the version. I have a little clip I've assembled that I'm going to post tomorrow, but I guess he was right. That sh*t was edited. But Dillon, don't worry, brother, the people are gonna see it."

Paul, however, did not elaborate on what the federal crime could possibly be. Thus, fans will certainly go wild with speculation.

Has Logan Paul ever won a boxing match?

While Logan Paul has reached the height of professional wrestling success in WWE, he is still searching for his first win in boxing at any level. He has twice faced former rival-turned-business partner KSI, drawing once on the amateur scene, and then losing a split decision in a professional bout.

His other boxing match was a non-scored exhibition against all-time great pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr., who outboxed his foe in an unremarkable, but standard affair. Paul will look to show a new and improved version of himself against Danis come fight night.