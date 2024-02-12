“I heard that Andrade gets the better of him in sparring” – Jonathan Haggerty believes Felipe Lobo won’t be as much of a threat

Jonathan Haggerty has drawn the task of competing against teammates in his last outing and upcoming title defense at ONE Fight Night 19.

His November clash with Fabricio Andrade saw the Brit become a two-sport world champion by claiming the vacant kickboxing belt with a second-round knockout.

Standing in Andrade’s corner that night was Felipe Lobo, who will now challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on February 16.

Having already closed the show on Andrade last time out, ‘The General’ is confident of doing the same to Lobo, if not producing an even more impressive performance.

He told ONE Championship that somebody informed him through the grapevine that Andrade often holds the advantage in sparring with Lobo during their time at Tiger Muay Thai.

If that is the case, the challenger could be in for a rough night at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

“I'm not sure but I heard that Andrade gets the better of him in sparring. I'm not too sure how true that is, but if it is then, well, we're going for round one.”

Jonathan Haggerty is excited to make a statement against Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty will have drawn a bit of extra motivation from his upcoming opponent’s actions at ONE Fight Night 16.

Felipe Lobo shared a heated encounter with the champion following his win in November that set the two men up perfectly for their upcoming encounter.

The Brit will undoubtedly be excited to silence Lobo and solidify his title reign at the same time by getting his hand raised on February 16.

Adding Lobo to his run of finishes in the bantamweight weight class will be a great way to kick off what could be another incredible year in the career of ‘The General’.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.