"I hope Danny listens to this" - Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski shares a few tips for F1 star Daniel Ricciardo

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski had some words of advice for Formula 1 superstar and fellow Australian, Daniel Ricciardo.

As the Formula 1 season arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix held at the Albert Park Circuit, the struggling Ricciardo got some insight from Volkanovski for his homecoming.

Volkanovski hilariously addressed a life-size cut-out of Ricciardo and said:

“So what you do is, when you’re coming around the corner, you wanna brake as late as you can. Not too late, where you’re gonna slide out as you turn in. But just before… Get them extra seconds, you’re gonna curl around and then get some speed. You’ll make some time on that. There’s a couple of tips from The Volk.”

Ricciardo himself responded to Volkanovski's post and expressed his appreciation the UFC man. He wrote:

"Haha first shout out goes to you when I put this advice to good use next week. Lezgobaybee"

Fans reacted to the advice and remarked on the interaction with comments like:

"I hope Danny listens to this, he’s been struggling and volks coaching could really kick start his season 🤔"

"A Volk x Danny Ric linkup is the thing we needed"

"Any tip from the Volks is worth listening to😂"

Fans also took a dig at Volkanovski and his back-to-back losses.

"I got a tip for VOLK..don’t get knocked out 😂"

"Alex about to take an f1 race on 0.1 second notice"

Michael Bisping advises Alexander Volkanovski to take a break

Alexander Volkanovski's two straight knockout losses have prompted widespread discussions regarding his career, as well as suggestions that he should take an extended break.

Former UFC champ Michael Bisping weighed in on his YouTube channel and stated that he preferred an Ilia Topuria vs Sean O'Malley matchup to allow Volkanovski further time to recover. He said:

“He [Ilia Topuria] just made short work of Volkanovski… Volkanovski wants to fight him but Sean O’Malley also wants to fight him. I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t be the maddest at Sean O’Malley versus Ilia Topuria because that would give Volkanovski a chance to take a little bit of time off. So From Volkanovski’s perspective that would make a lot of sense. It would give him some time to relax, to recuperate, to get over the concussion, to come back 100%.

However, Topuria has dismissed O'Malley's callout and redirected him to his compatriot Merab Dvalishvili.

