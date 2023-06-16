"I hope he gets sued" - Fans annoyed with Tito Ortiz for choking radio host unconscious despite tapping

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was recently seen choking a radio host to sleep despite the poor man visibly attempting to tap out.

A video clip showing Ortiz choke out the Florida-based radio host was uploaded to Twitter by @FullContactMTWF and showed the UFC Hall of Famer slapping a choke hold and not releasing the man even after he clearly tapped. The host slumped to the ground unconscious due to this.

Fans and Twitter users reacted to the video in the comments section of the tweet.

Borrachinha Depot @FullContactMTWF Tito Ortiz choked out a Florida radio host (probably should have let go after the tap). Tito Ortiz choked out a Florida radio host (probably should have let go after the tap). https://t.co/OaSCnIhgwG

One fan joked about Tito Ortiz getting hit with a lawsuit and wrote:

"HELLO LAWSUIT."

The original poster replied to that comment with a joke referencing Ortiz's new movie and stated:

"Tito’s going to have to make Operation Black Ops 2 now."

Borrachinha Depot @FullContactMTWF

Ops 2 now. @peanutdustpapi Tito’s going to have to make Operation BlackOps 2 now. @peanutdustpapi Tito’s going to have to make Operation BlackOps 2 now.

Another fan recalled Khabib Nurmagomedov's style and joked:

"Bro came with this mentality "Why tap? go sleep."

One user claimed Tito Ortiz was looking for another submission win and wrote:

"Tito really wanted that 6th submission win of his career."

One fan wrote:

"This guy never fails to blog the mind and not in a good way."

Kyle Gavin @Gav___10 @FullContactMTWF This guy never fails to blog the mind and not in a good way. @FullContactMTWF This guy never fails to blog the mind and not in a good way.

Another user asked:

"Why didn’t any of the other dudes on there say something?"

Ezemoney @ezethefirstt @FullContactMTWF Why didn’t any of the other dudes on there say something? @FullContactMTWF Why didn’t any of the other dudes on there say something?

One fan pointed out:

"Jesus, dude ignores all the taps."

Conald Peterson @FedsmokeConald @FullContactMTWF I don’t understand why anyone would ever want an mma fighter to do this to them. It’s not even that hard so bragging rights aren’t even on the table? @FullContactMTWF I don’t understand why anyone would ever want an mma fighter to do this to them. It’s not even that hard so bragging rights aren’t even on the table?

black @black666_____



The dude tapped. Let go.



Time to go watch the video of Anderson knocking this clown out cold now @FullContactMTWF Wtf? What a weirdoThe dude tapped. Let go.Time to go watch the video of Anderson knocking this clown out cold now @FullContactMTWF Wtf? What a weirdo The dude tapped. Let go. Time to go watch the video of Anderson knocking this clown out cold now 😌

Kermit Gracie @KermitGracie fkn asshat @FullContactMTWF Tito is such an ignorant piece of shit.. - I can take him saying dumb shit all day. But, physically doing dumb shit is completely different.fkn asshat @FullContactMTWF Tito is such an ignorant piece of shit.. - I can take him saying dumb shit all day. But, physically doing dumb shit is completely different. 👎 fkn asshat

JJ @JJStyles92



Tito has no discipline. Fuck that douchebag. @FullContactMTWF Every disciplined martial artist knows that, when your opponent taps, you let go immediately.Tito has no discipline. Fuck that douchebag. @FullContactMTWF Every disciplined martial artist knows that, when your opponent taps, you let go immediately. Tito has no discipline. Fuck that douchebag.

Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg star in a new film titled "Operation: Black Ops"

Two of the UFC's most well-known legends Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg are set to star in an exciting new action film 'Operation Black Ops.'

While many know about Ortiz's MMA career, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' has also made his mark in the film industry. He has appeared in numerous music videos and even acted in a Tyler Perry-starring horror film 'Boo 2: A Madea Halloween.'

Daniel Kisel @batmaninarkham Boo 2! A #Madea #Halloween is my second favorite Madea movie. Madea’s beat up car taking forever to get to Lake Derrick, the outhouse scene, and Madea’s most wanted picture in the police precinct are my favorite parts Boo 2! A #Madea #Halloween is my second favorite Madea movie. Madea’s beat up car taking forever to get to Lake Derrick, the outhouse scene, and Madea’s most wanted picture in the police precinct are my favorite parts 😂 https://t.co/wKiozhJkdh

His lead role in 'Operation: Black-Ops' could be his biggest moment as an actor so far and could potentially bring his co-star Cris Cyborg into the Hollywood prime time.

They are set to play the role of mercenaries who are hired to target a group of Neo-Nazis deep in the heart of Texas in order to prevent World War 3.

MMA journalist Damon Martin shared the film poster featuring the former UFC light heavyweight champion, along with more information on the plot. He wrote:

"New film starring Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg out July 11. Here's the plot: "A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III."

Damon Martin @DamonMartin New film starring Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg out July 11. Here's the plot:



"A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III" New film starring Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg out July 11. Here's the plot:"A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III" https://t.co/2ZJ2yoLSo1

Poll : 0 votes