“I hope he will come at his best” – Joseph Lasiri says Prajanchai took him lightly when their paths first crossed

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri believes Prajanchai underestimated him in their first meeting. He does expect the Thai to make the same mistake in their long-awaited rematch this Friday night at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his first defense of the strawweight Muay Thai crown, ‘The Hurrican’ believes that Prajanchai made the mistake of taking him lightly in their first clash and hopes that the Thai warrior will bring his absolute best in the rematch.

“For me, he took the first fight very easily,” Lasiri said. “That was the mistake, so everything came from that decision. Now he came back, he won three fights, he won them well, and I hope he will come at his best.”

After scoring three straight wins, Prajanchai has more than earned himself an opportunity at redemption. Stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on December 22, he will attempt to reclaim the 26 pounds of gold he surrendered to Lasiri at ONE 157 more than a year and a half ago.

Prajanchai stayed busy while Joseph Lasiri sought two-division glory

Since winning the ONE world title, Joseph Lasiri has been largely inactive, only competing against Rodtang in a bid to become a two-division titleholder. With ‘The Iron Man’ comfortably coming out on top, ‘The Hurricane’ will step back into his role as the strawweight division’s top dog.

In the meantime, Prajanchai has been running roughshod over the division, earning wins over Kompet Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Akram Hamidi. Looking better than ever, Prajanchai is more than ready to defend the lone loss on his ONE Championship run come Friday night in The Land of Smiles.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.