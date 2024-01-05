“I immediately fell out” – Nong-O recalls moment Nico Carrillo’s elbow rattled him at ONE Friday Fights 46

For a rising contender, Nong-O is arguably the biggest test they can face on their rise to the top.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion produced one of the most dominant title reigns that the promotion has ever seen, before losing the belt to Jonathan Haggerty last year.

Looking to bounce back, he returned at ONE Friday Fights 46 to face Scotland’s Nico Carrillo in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘King of the North’ was looking for the biggest win of his career and that’s exactly what he got when he stopped the former champion in the second round inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, where he reflected on the fight, Nong-O proved why he is such a veteran of the game with his ability to analyze the fight.

He also gave Carrillo a huge amount of credit for being able to make his own adjustments including an elbow strike that changed the momentum of the contest:

“After dodging that storm of fists, I realized that I couldn't just block him and punch him anymore. So I had to try to jab my punches.”

“To escape and stay within my range. But because Nico's punching range was longer, he added an elbow before I could reach him. Then I immediately fell out.”

Nong-O Hama presented Nico Carrillo some problems that we hadn't seen him address in the past

Beating Nong-O Hama and earning his respect is no easy task, and Nico Carrillo found that out at ONE Friday Fights 46.

A lot of people have been very high on the surging contender since his arrival into the division, but this contest would push him further than before.

The Scotsman overcame some early adversity to find the finish in the second round and showcase his incredible ability to capitalize on the smallest openings.

By taking out a legend of the game at this stage in his career, Carrillo has left no doubt that he is ready to challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship,

