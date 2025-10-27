"I immediately said yes" - Superlek couldn't pass on opportunity to compete at ONE 173 against Yuki Yoza

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 wasn't planning on returning to action this soon, but the opportunity to compete in Japan proved too tempting to pass up.The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion faces hometown hero Yuki Yoza in a bantamweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16.In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship ahead of the highly anticipated clash inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, 'The Kicking Machine' opened up about how the fight came together and why he accelerated his return timeline.&quot;Honestly, I didn't think I would get to fight on this blockbuster event so soon. I had planned to return early next year. However, the team informed me that there was a big event scheduled for November in Japan,&quot; the Kiatmoo9 fighting pride told.&quot;When they asked if I was ready and wanted to return, I immediately said yes. I really want to go back and fight at this big event in Japan.&quot;The 29-year-old's eagerness to compete on such a massive card reflects both his warrior mentality and the significance of being part of arguably one of the finest fight cards in martial arts history.He heads into this pivotal matchup after being stunned by Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March. As such, the Thai is fired up to redeem himself and return to winning ways next month.For Yoza, the Japanese striker has made no secret of his world championship aspirations, and a victory over someone of Superlek's caliber would immediately position him as a legitimate threat in the bantamweight kickboxing division. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can be purchased here.Nabil Anane backs Superlek to beat Yuki YozaReigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, who defends his gold against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 173, made his pick for this electric bantamweight kickboxing war in Tokyo.In a separate interview with ONE Championship, the Thai-Algerian destroyer broke down the major attribute that makes both men dangerous and detailed why he's backing his fellow countryman to emerge victorious.&quot;Yuki Yoza has low kicks, you know, Japanese style. Superlek has a good middle kick, also low kick. I think Superlek's got better timing, and Yuki's got a little more power. But Superlek has better timing, so I'll give it to him,&quot; he shared.Fight fans tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster showcase from their region.