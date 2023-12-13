“I just can’t choose” - No clear winner in fans’ hearts heading into super fight between Superbon, Tawanchai

Fans can’t decide who they think will win the upcoming super-fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

On December 22, Tawanchai plans to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46. To do so, he must get through fellow Thai superstar Superbon in what could be the Fight of the Year.

Less than two weeks before showtime, fans are split on who will emerge victorious between Tawanchai and Superbon. Therefore, ONE took an updated poll on Instagram by making a post with the following caption:

“The answers are IN 🧐 What are YOUR predictions for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title clash between Tawanchai and Superbon on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 🏆 @tawanchay_pk @superbon_banchamek

Fans filled the comment section with most people unable to pick between the Thai superstars:

“One of them will go to sleep😂. I aint working that day...told boss already, you on your own😂”

“I am no where near confident enough to make a prediction for a fight of this caliber 🤐”

“No KO but a lot of chess games. But high level strategy 🖊️ 📗”

“This one bout I just can't choose 😰 so torn”

“You can’t tell . It’s gonna be a ko 90% . These guys are beasts and can take some shots . The thing is .. who is gonna land a clean hit to the jaw first 🔥 . Fight of the year no doubt 🙌”

“One of them will lose and we're all winners for watching the fight 🤜👊🤛👏🏼”

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

When did Tawanchai and Superbon respectively fight last?

Following a 5-1 Muay Thai run, Tawanchai endured a two-fight kickboxing stint, with his first win being a third-round TKO against Davit Kiria. The 24-year-old last fought on October 6, defeating Jo Nattaut by unanimous decision in a memorable kickboxing war.

Meanwhile, Superbon started 2023 with a devastating first-round knockout loss against Chingiz Allazov that dethroned him of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. Luckily, the 33-year-old bounced back in his latest fight in June, a second-round knockout win against Tayfun Ozcan.

Superbon now looks to recapture ONE gold in his first promotional Muay Thai bout against the featherweight king.