“I just got about my business” – Liam Harrison throws it back to “very satisfying victory” against Rajadamnern great Malaipet

Liam Harrison reflected on his throwback win against Rajadamnern legend Malaipet.

In 2015, Harrison fought at Lion Fight 23 in Los Angeles, California, against Malaipet. The two warriors went toe-to-toe before the clock ran out, leading to a judge's decision. Once the dust settled, ‘Hitman’ emerged victorious by split decision.

Over eight years later, Harrison shared some highlights on Instagram of his fight with Malaipet. The Leeds native used the social media caption to open up about his win:

“Few years ago in america vs malipet .. This fight was super fun for the simple fact malipet was known in america not training for fights and being seriously cocky and arrogant and in the whole build up to this and in pre fight interviews he bragged that he had done an 8 week fight camp for me and was going to knock me out cos it was the fittest hes been in years.”

Liam Harrison concluded by saying:

“I threw a spanner right in the works that day, he tried all sorts of ridiculous antics i just got about my business and slung him all over 🤣. A very satisfying victory.”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018. Following a two-fight losing streak, Harrison moved down to the bantamweight division and made a statement with back-to-back first-round knockouts.

In August 2022, ‘Hitman’ fought Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The Thai superstar continued his undefeated promotional run that night by finishing Harrison in the first round with leg kicks.

Harrison later found out he needed surgery for a severe knee injury caused by Nong-O, starting a lengthy recovery process. Luckily, the Leeds native fully recovered.

On January 12, 2024, Liam Harrison will return for a super-fight in Muay Thai against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker.

The intriguing matchup will take place at ONE Fight Night 18, which can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription