“I just needed a break” – Stamp on how she reinvigorated her career after losing her world titles

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex suffered a rough patch in her career in 2020 and admitted she had to dig deep to stay the course.

It came when she lost the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in successive fashion that year. Making it worse, she had to deal with hardships outside of competition as well. The events led her despondent and doubting herself.

But in time, Stamp would be back to her old bubbly self and her winning ways.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 25-year-old Thai superstar shared what she did to survive the tough episode in her career and how what she had to go through only made her better not only as a fighter but also as an individual.

Stamp said:

“I just needed to take a short break. Then, I would return as a better version of myself. I just needed a break to heal my body, mind, and calm my nerves.”

Stamp will make her third fight appearance this year later this month at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video in Singapore.

She is up against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in the headlining fight for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title, part of the event happening on September 29.

It will go down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Stamp was in action in January, defeating Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak by split decision in their strawweight kickboxing match. Then in May, in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, she knocked out American Alyse Anderson in the second round of their atomweight MMA joust by way of a body kick.

Ham Seo Hee, meanwhile, has won all of her three fights to date in ONE. ‘Hamzzang’ was a unanimous decision winner over Itsuki Hirata of Japan in March. Her two previous fights were both over Filipino atomweight Denice Zamboanga by way of decisions.

ONE is holding an interim atomweight world title fight as reigning division queen Angela Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.