“I just take out one by one” – Jonathan Haggerty says he doesn’t keep track of his wins in ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t one to jot down every fight he’s been in.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is one of the best fighters in the promotion’s history, and he’s only just entering his prime years.

Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, could become a two-sport world champion if he beats ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, US primetime.

In an interview with FirstSportz MMA, ‘The General’ said he hasn’t been taking notes of his past fights in the promotion.

Haggerty said he wasn’t even aware he’s on a four-fight winning streak since all he’s focused on is beating whoever is in front of him.

He said:

“I didn't even know I was on a four-fight win streak. I just take them out one by one, whoever they put in front of me. I just take out one by one and yeah, focus on what’s next. Well, I can say now that it gives me a little bit of confidence. The only person I've lost to in ONE Championship is Rodtang, so yeah.”

Haggerty has been largely untouchable in ONE Championship, except for his two slip-ups against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2019 and 2020 that cost him the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Nevertheless, the British superstar bounced back with four straight wins that culminated in Muay Thai’s greatest upset win.

Haggerty was seen as a massive underdog when he challenged the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Haggerty pulled off the unthinkable when he knocked out Nong-O to become a two-division world champion.

The 26-year-old is now on the cusp of another victory if he gets past Andrade for a third world title in another sport.

ONE Fight Night 16 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below: